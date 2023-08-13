“Summertime and the living is easy. Fish are jumping and the corn is high ...” Actually, I think the song says the “cotton” is high, but in Illinois, it ought to be that very noble plant of ours.

A relative of mine in Germany who spoke no English once asked me if it was true that corn was as high as an elephant’s eye, and I assured him that it was. Can you imagine Curly in "Oklahoma!" singing “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” riding past a field of soybeans? I once made a snooty remark about how unattractive soybeans are at harvest time and Dad snapped back that I should think of how much money was out in those fields. True enough, but it still can’t compare to how majestic corn looks this time of year.

Corn, I am told, is a tropical plant with origins in Mexico and Central America. If we get the rain, Central Illinois is quite tropical in summer, as you well know. It is an irony to me that, last time I checked, Mexico has overtaken Japan as our No. 1 export customer. We are obviously winners in this exchange, but cornmeal is a Mexican staple, so with our much more efficiently grown corn, the ordinary Mexican consumer is the biggest winner.

Our agricultural trade with Mexico is enormous and balanced, as they sell us their produce. Climate and labor costs give them with produce what we call a comparative advantage.

The ironies in our agriculture are not over. In grade school, we learned that growing cotton, cotton, cotton year after year is very unhealthy for the soil, so rotation should be the order of the day. It’s the same for corn, of course. Our farm records show that on a 34-acre field of ours in 1950, we grew corn, milo and wheat. I also remember planting clover to help corn the next year.

I don’t know what happened to milo, but wheat moved west and in Illinois, it would then be soybeans to the rescue. Beans put nitrogen into the soil, and corn loves it the next year. Now, guess where that plant comes from? China is the answer, and the irony is that China is our biggest customer for soybeans.

I once brought some of those dried-out plants to class to show students where much of our international business comes from. A student from South Korea was thrilled. She said she had been eating soybeans all her life, but had never seen the plants.

Summertime is how we began and then we detoured into corn, beans, and trade with Mexico and China. But now I will tell you something about academia and being a college professor. The ups and downs of the academic year can be some of the best parts of the career. There is the emotional high of starting that new year in the fall and greeting that new crop of students. Exams aren’t the most fun to grade, but oh, the satisfaction when you see that you have helped mold those young minds!

Catch a breath over break and into the second semester. April is exhaustion, but satisfaction in having taught. Then the summer. But don’t think for a moment we turn off our brains. In teaching, except for an occasional summer class, professors may be off the payroll, but we are never really off duty. If the mind is turned off, rot comes in. There is time for reflection, turning things around in your mind and becoming more effective in one’s writing and teaching. When I was very junior professor, a senior colleague told me that if you weren’t doing research and writing, after a while you would only know what was in the textbook, and that was not enough. When you get older, you discover those old guys weren’t so dumb after all.

In teaching, it’s important to stay on track, but now that it’s summer, we can take a bit of a detour, so let’s have some fun. We are all human, and our learned habits and preferences go in early and deep. In international business, we ask what are the habits and preferences of a potential customer. In Germany, for instance, security and privacy are very important. When your car is inside your closed garage, do you lock the car door? The Germans sure do. In a Hollywood movie, the FBI agent can kick a door open without too much fuss, but in Germany, with their solid construction, to do such a thing would take a battering ram. The Germans also joke, with some justice, that we Americans waste money on front doors since we always enter through the garage anyway.

Next, during our recent trip to Germany, I saw for the very first time at my great-nephew’s house a front door that could, as we would say, be unlocked. All I had ever seen up until then were front doors with doorknobs that can’t be turned. To get in, you always need a key. Then at night, many lock the door from the inside and put the key on a hook somewhere so you can’t even get out without that key. We ask, what about an emergency? Doesn’t seem to bother them.

In addition to security, privacy is also huge there. My office door, for instance, is usually open a bit. An American student will just come in, sit down and start talking. A European student, on the other hand, will knock on the open door, wait to be invited in, and then reflexively close the door. The conversation is, after all, between us and not for those in the hallway.

In Germany, if you think the front of your house is a private matter, Google will blur its street view for you. Another big difference in Germany is that, if you are selling a house, publishing the asking price is up to you. But when sold, the price is private information and not for the general public to know. In doing business, ask a lot of questions because the rules, expectations and customs can be very different depending on where you are.

A couple of fun items to close our discussion today. European visitors to Illinois have often found our country mailboxes with flags for outgoing letters to be curious. For them, the mail is all kept locked up for security. A visiting brother-in-law once asked me when I was going to take my front yard garden hose in. It was April, so I told him it would probably stay out until about the middle of October. He said that back home, if you left it out overnight, it would likely be stolen. My thought was that these hoses are never stolen because those careful Germans never leave them out.

Well, other lands, other customs, I suppose. I wonder what stories they have about us?

