Nearly two years ago, thousands of people in Springfield and nearby communities had their access to health care severely compromised as a result of Blue Cross Blue Shield’s dispute with Springfield Clinic.

Expectant mothers, cancer patients and those living with chronic conditions were left without access to care as a result of the breakup. 100,000 people lost access to critical care for months. Even after being fined nearly $1 million for violating network adequacy laws, Springfield Clinic still said that BCBSIL’s directory’s misled patients by listing doctors that did not work at the clinic, which resulted in many traveling much farther and waiting much longer just to get the health care that their lives depend on.

Incidents like this are referred to as ‘ghost networks,’ and are symptomatic of a much larger problem. Ghost networks are created when insurance companies, either through an effort to meet network adequacy requirements or a convenient miscalculation, list providers as in-network when they are not. Often, these providers do not even work at the listed healthcare setting or accept new patients.

This isn’t just a problem in Central Illinois. It’s one that pervades the entire county. In fact, it has already made its way to the U.S. Congress. Earlier this year, the Senate Finance Committee Chairman’s Wyden released a report that showed a dismal 18% success rate in booking an appointment to receive mental health care. Nearly a third of providers did not have working phone numbers nor did they bother to return calls. Although the problems posed by ghost networks are prevalent throughout the country, if the study was confined to only rural or small-town areas the results would probably be even more disappointing.

Right now, Illinois has a unique opportunity to lead and address the crisis of care that is posed by Big Insurance’s reliance on ghost networks. I introduced legislation to stamp out the unscrupulous process, and I plan to bring this issue back to the statehouse and fight to deliver affordable healthcare to everyone in Illinois, especially those who already pay a monthly premium to do so.