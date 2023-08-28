Social Security is committed to reducing barriers and ensuring people who are eligible for our benefits receive them. We provide income security for the diverse populations we serve. This includes people with autism spectrum disorder and their families.

Many parents and caretakers of children with disabilities lose work hours and income because of their children’s care needs. Supplemental Security Income provides monthly financial support to low-income families with children who have developmental and behavioral disabilities. These include ASD and physical impairments. For more information on SSI, visit ssa.gov/ssi. People with ASD may have questions about how ASD affects their employment options. They may also see their ASD as a barrier to employment. Employers have started to recognize that many people with ASD can bring a variety of skills and strengths to the workplace. Our Ticket to Work Program supports career development for people ages 18 through 64 who receive Social Security and want to work. The program helps get vocational rehabilitation, training, job referrals and other employment support services. For more information, go to ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10061.pdf.

We recognize the need to support, understand, accept, include and empower those on the autism spectrum. Please share this information with friends and family and help us spread the word on social media!

Disability

Q: I am expecting a child and will be out of work for six months. Can I qualify for short-term disability?

A: No. Social Security pays only for total disability — conditions that render you unable to work and are expected to last for at least a year or end in death. No benefits are payable for partial disability or short-term disability, including benefits while on maternity leave.

Q: What is the waiting period for Social Security disability benefits?

A: The law states Social Security disability benefits can be paid only after you have been disabled continuously throughout a period of five full calendar months. Social Security disability benefits begin with the sixth full month after the date your disability began. You are not able to receive benefits for any month during the waiting period. Learn more at ssa.gov/disability.