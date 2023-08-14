Our online learning resources for educators are great for teaching others about Social Security. Chances are that a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits. Our educational resources help communicate information about our programs to a new audience and show them how our programs can help people other than retirees. Understanding how Social Security helps wounded warriors, children and adults with disabilities can inspire greater empathy and encourage them to learn more.

We offer an educator’s toolkit to engage students and teach them about our programs. Use the toolkit to create your own lesson plan! You can also use our toolkit to teach your child or grandchild about Social Security’s important programs.

The toolkit includes:

• Lesson plans with objectives.

• Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan.

• Links to Social Security web pages.

• Talking points.

• Quiz questions and answers.

For more information, access the toolkit at ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html and share it with your favorite educators today.

Retirement

Q: My child, who gets Social Security on my record, will be attending his last year of high school in the fall. He turns 19 in a few months. Do I need to fill out a form for his benefits to continue?

A: Yes. You should receive a form, SSA-1372-BK, in the mail about three months before your son’s birthday. Your son needs to complete the form and take it to his school’s office for certification. Then, you need to return page two and the certified page three back to Social Security for processing. If you can’t find the form we mailed to you, you can find it online at ssa.gov/forms/ssa-1372.pdf.

Q: I plan to retire soon. When are Social Security benefits paid?

A: Social Security benefits are paid each month. Generally, new retirees receive their benefits on either the second, third or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on the day in the month the retiree was born. If you receive benefits as a spouse, your benefit payment date will be determined by your spouse’s birth date.

For a calendar showing payment dates, see the Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments at ssa.gov/pubs.