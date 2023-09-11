Elder abuse is the intentional mistreatment or harming of an older person. An older person is defined by the Social Security Act as someone over age 60. This abuse takes many forms, including physical, emotional and sexual harm, neglect, and financial exploitation. More than 1 in 10 older adults experience some form of abuse each year. That number is likely much higher because elder abuse is often underreported, especially in underserved communities.

Abuse victims typically show emotional and behavioral red flags, such as depression, unusual fear or anxiety, or intentional isolation. Many victims are abused by someone they know or trust. It’s important to look for unusual changes in behavior around:

Family members

Staff at inpatient facilities

Hired or volunteer caregivers

People in positions of trust, like doctors or financial advisers

You can also help make a difference by checking in with older loved ones. Looking for warning signs of mistreatment is the first step to preventing abuse. Signs of physical abuse include bruises, burns or other unexplained injuries.

There may also be signs of neglect, like:

Poor nutrition or hygiene

Lack of necessary medical aids like glasses or medications that a caretaker should be providing

There may also be indications of financial abuse. These may include:

Unpaid rent

Sudden changes to a will

Unusual changes in money management

Large, unexplained financial transactions

Mortgages despite sufficient financial resources

Allowing someone new to access bank accounts

If you suspect that someone is a victim of elder abuse, don’t ignore it! If you or someone you care about is in a life-threatening situation, call 911. If you suspect that something isn’t right, but nobody seems to be in immediate danger, contact:

Your local Adult Protective Services at napsa-now.org/help-in-your-area.

The National Center on Elder Abuse at 1-855-500-3537 (ELDR).

You can also find additional local resources by searching the Eldercare Locator for your community at eldercare.acl.gov/Public/index.aspx.

Take some time to call or visit with an older adult. Ask if they are OK and listen to what they tell you. Pay attention to signs of abuse or unusual behavior. Most of all, don’t be afraid to report instances of suspected abuse. Please share this information with those who need it.

Disability

Q: How do I know if I have worked long enough to qualify for Social Security disability benefits?

A: You must have worked long enough — and recently enough — under Social Security to qualify for disability benefits. Social Security work credits are based on your total yearly wages or self-employment income. You can earn up to four credits each year. The amount needed for a credit changes from year to year. The number of work credits you need to qualify for disability benefits depends on your age when you become disabled. Generally, you need 40 credits, 20 of which you earned in the last 10 years, ending with the year you become disabled. However, younger workers may qualify with fewer credits. To learn more, see our Disability Planner at ssa.gov/planners/disability.

Q: I have a 38-year-old son who has been disabled by cerebral palsy since birth. I plan to apply for retirement benefits. Will he be eligible for benefits as my disabled child?

A: Yes. In general, an adult disabled before age 22 may be eligible for child’s benefits if a parent is deceased or starts receiving retirement or disability benefits. We consider this a “child’s” benefit because we pay it on the parent’s Social Security earnings record.

The “adult child” — including an adopted child, or, in some cases, a stepchild, grandchild or step-grandchild — must be unmarried, age 18 or older, and have a disability that started before age 22.