In "You've Got Mail," a standout among the crowded field of excellent 1990s romantic comedies, the leading man (Tom Hanks) writes to the anonymous pen pal (Meg Ryan) who is winning his heart with words:

"Don't you love New York in the fall? It makes me wanna buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address."

I have always found this a deeply charming image.

So, with apologies to Hanks: Don't you just love Central Illinois in the fall?

It makes me wanna buy school supplies — but that's probably because I don't have kids, so the experience is more of a casual gander at pretty notebooks than the hellish, costly scavenger hunt parents may be enduring.

Sadly, for practical reasons, I cannot send each of you dear readers a bouquet of freshly sharpened pencils.

But, in the spirit of changing seasons and new beginnings, I present the following offerings.

A new Flying Horse calendar

Flying Horse, which appears on page A13 in today's print edition as well as online at pantagraph.com, is a long-running Sunday feature hosting the drawings and thoughts of area children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Each week follows a different theme, such as pets, heroes, favorite holidays, "if I had $100" and so on. Hundreds of Central Illinois teachers over the decades have turned participation into a classroom activity, but children (or their parents) can also submit entries individually.

So, why is it called Flying Horse?

As I explored in more depth in this column last year, the origins date back to the early 1920s, when The Pantagraph began publishing a regular children's page featuring school news and related items. It appeared under several names before it was discontinued in 1942 to preserve supplies during World War II.

The Pantagraph revived the idea in 1976 at the suggestion of an Olympia High School English teacher — but this time, it came with a new fictional columnist, Pegasus, who "wrote" messages directly to the children.

The newspaper sought suggestions for the name of the new feature, promising a $25 savings bond for the winning entry — which was, you guessed it, “The Flying Horse.”

In the intervening years, the Pegasus feature changed from a column to short stories featuring Pegasus. In the mid-2000s, the narrative disappeared altogether. The name remained — as does the charm.

This year’s round of new Flying Horse topics begin with “what I did this summer,” due Aug. 28 and publishing Sept. 10. Drawings and topic responses can be emailed to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com, along with the child’s name, grade level and school (or homeschool status).

Some tips:

Flying Horse is published every Sunday. Over the summer, we repeat topics from the school year, but with fresh entries that were previously submitted and not used before.

Written entries are ideally 30 to 50 words long, but should be no longer than 65 words or about 350 characters.

Drawings are based on an 8.5-by-11-inch paper turned horizontally; they can be smaller, as long as they are proportional.

Use bright colors; some lighter shades, such as yellow, don't reproduce well.

We don't use drawings on ruled notebook paper, again for production reasons.

Please share with the children in your life. We love to share their creativity — and preserve it as part of our community's history.

Times Gone Buy

You'll notice a new feature in this week's edition. Times Gone Buy is a look back at some of the vintage advertisements that have appeared over the 150-plus years of this newspaper's history. This week features a back-to-school theme.

Some of the ads in our archives could only be described as works of art. Some were designed to be funny, and some are hilarious in hindsight. Many tell an important story about the economic history of our community and the local institutions that hold a soft spot in so many memories.

This is a new idea, and we're interested in your feedback. What topics would you like to see, and how often would you like to see them? If you've got thoughts to share, please let me know at allison.petty@lee.net or 205 N. Main St., Bloomington.

First day of school photos

One of the most delightful parts of being on social media in August — if you're the sort of person who likes this kind of thing, which I am — is seeing the adorable photos of everyone's kids ready for their first day of school.

The new shoes, free of scuff marks (for roughly another three hours).

The little hands clutching the cartoon lunchboxes.

The neatly combed hair.

And oh, the smiles — some sleepy, some joyful, some nervous.

If you capture such a moment this year, we'd love to share that with our readers.

Next week, we'll publish information about how to send us your back-to-school photos. We'll publish those we receive on our website, and some will appear in the print edition.

Watch this space — and until then, I hope you can enjoy soaking up these last days of summer. To borrow from Hanks in another movie (no spoilers if you don't know which one): Make it count.

