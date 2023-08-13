Allison Petty Central Illinois Executive Editor Follow Allison Petty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's here ...

Next week marks the first day of school for most Central Illinois school districts. It is also move-in week for Illinois State University (so this weekend is a great time to stock up at the grocery store), with students set to return to class on Aug. 21. Classes start a week later at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Bloomington District 87 Superintendent David Mouser visited our newsroom last week to serve as a guest on The Pantagraph's weekly podcast, "Long Story Short." He spoke about the district's efforts to reach students, including the use of instructional coaches who work to support teachers.

"We're looking at metrics internally to be able to say, 'Are students showing growth in reading and math?' and we're trying to hone in on what those targets are specifically going to be this year," Mouser told reporters Kelsey Watznauer and D. Jack Alkire, who host the podcast. (Fellow host Tim Cain, Central Illinois dialogue editor, was out this week.)

"That's going to be kind of how we open the year: Look, this is going to be our end-all, be all. It's going to be student growth. Are they growing throughout the year? Are we seeing that achievement?"

You can hear Mouser's comments for yourself on the podcast, which is available at pantagraph.com or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Now, an appeal: We know you'll be posting your kids' (or grandkids') "first day of school" photos on social media this month when they head back to classes. We'd love to see them, too — and to share those priceless smiles with the community.

We'll be collecting back-to-school photos this month to appear on our website and in print. (Note: Depending on how many we receive and our space limitations, it's possible that some photos will not appear in print.)

To share them with us, visit bit.ly/pantagraphschoolpics and fill out the form. We hope to hear from you!