Shirts are not your friend. They are sneaky and stubborn and can be petulant. I just wanted to get this known right at the outset.

In my closet, I have clothes that fall into one of three broad categories. The first is clothes I like for some reason or another. The third category are clothes I don’t like, while the middle category consists of clothes I am neutral about. I don’t have a liking or dislike for them. I just wear them.

The shirts that I like, I may have a preference for them for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they were a gift from someone special to me or I somehow acquired the shirt connected to a special occurrence. Besides these connections, I also just like the shirt because of the fit, pattern or how it looks on me. I also have shirts I like that I simply purchased. After getting it home and wearing it, I decide it looks good on me for whatever reason.

I have just doomed these shirts to an early grave (mostly).

You see, upon deciding I like a shirt, I either wear it when I want to be seen in it, and I end up spilling food or getting it dirty some way, sometimes ruining it permanently. OR I save it for really special occasions, wearing it only very infrequently, and it ends up “shrinking” in the closet. After a few times of wearing it, I find that it no longer fits as good as it did. I also find that my favorite shirts tend to fray, lose their buttons quicker or fade faster than those other shirts.

At the other end of the figurative spectrum are those shirts I don’t care about, or to put it bluntly, I don’t like. Now, some people would just say to get rid of shirts I don’t like. I have trouble throwing away a perfectly good shirt just because I don’t care for it. There may be quasi-valid reasons for not getting rid of a disliked shirt. It may have been a gift from a special person in my life, or I spent much more on this shirt than I normally would ever do, and I don’t want to admit my mistake.

I have two strategies when dealing with disliked shirts, neither which seem all that successful. The first is long-term ignoring: I only wear the disliked shirt when there is absolutely nothing else clean to wear. I can go months, perhaps even years, between usage. Of course, the downside I have discovered is that the shirt never wears out! It hangs there, taunting me for years, looking all fresh and new, just waiting to be worn. Silently communicating to me it will still be around when I am old and cannot dress myself anymore, and then it will get its revenge by getting used every week.

The other strategy is that I do wear a disliked shirt often, and especially when I anticipate getting dirty and grubby, trying to wear out the shirt so I can get rid of it. This strategy can backfire in an unanticipated way: A family member will notice I wear this shirt a lot and think I like it, so I end up getting another shirt just like it as a gift. Of course, now I cannot get rid of this new shirt, so the cycle continues.

Disliked shirts may be disliked because of the fabric used, or the quality of the manufacturing to make the shirt. This is relevant because these shirts just don’t get ruined or stained. Accidently get grease on the shirt, no problem! It comes right out. No snags or holes appear in this shirt, it is made out of Teflon, guaranteed to last 100 years. I have a shirt in my closet I have worn for over a quarter of a century, and I still get comments from well-meaning folk asking if it is a new shirt because it looks so good.

There is one other category of shirts I haven’t mentioned. This category is the disappearing shirt. This type of shirt slowly fades away. First it is buried in the bottom of the laundry basket to be ironed, but mysteriously never does get ironed very often. Then it eventually just ... vanishes, only to be remembered when looking at old family pictures. This is when the spouse gets a guilty look on her face or pretends to suddenly find something to attend to out of the room.

It is OK. A little discretionary spousal support is necessary sometimes.

Now, just don’t get me started on my pants in the closet.

Close James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, at the 2023 NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, at the NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. lined up to give out scholarships at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. The Bloomington-Normal NAACP held its annual Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships on Saturday, June 3, at the Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Members of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. gave out scholarships at Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Photos: Bloomington-Normal NAACP, other groups present $82K in scholarships The Bloomington-Normal NAACP and a number of other groups handed out over $80,000 in scholarships to recent high-school grads in Bloomington and Normal. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, at the 2023 NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, at the NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. lined up to give out scholarships at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. The Bloomington-Normal NAACP held its annual Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships on Saturday, June 3, at the Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Members of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. gave out scholarships at Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.