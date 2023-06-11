FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Most fittingly appropriate event

On Saturday (6-17-23), the Logan County town of Atlanta will celebrate — what else? — ZIP Code Day.

In Atlanta it’s 61723.

Apparently no similar plans this week in such ZIPpy meccas as Peoria (61623), Urbana (61823), Rock Island (61223), or even today, Rockford (61123).

Latest funny upgrade

Of the changes in the 21st century — both technologically and culturally — at least one has necessitated a cosmetic change perhaps not foreseen. That is, updating the designations on doors of public restrooms, once the province of “MEN" or “WOMEN” but not necessarily anymore.

It’s also spawning funniness, as witnessed at Analytical Brewing, a brewery in Lexington, where when nature calls, one encounters a “RESTROOM” door with a myriad of body symbols of whom can enter, and then the words:

“Whatever … Just please wash your hands.”

Most amusing classified

As it appeared under "Pets":

"Free Puppies:

1/2 Purebred Cocker Spaniel

1/2 Sneaky Neighbor's Dog"

First ones into the pool!

The opening of swimming pool season at public centers is always an anxiously awaited time, and this year at Normal’s Fairview Park and Aquatic Center, two of the first guests didn’t even pay to get in.

It was two geese, who apparently looked down and specially flew in for the occasion just as the pool opened for the season.

They also were asked to leave rather early, too.

Best Name Club

— Bud Weiser. He owns Bud Weiser Motors, in Beloit, Wisconsin, just over the Illinois state line.

— Jim Trusty. A legal counsel to Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

— Jerry Stocks. A Decatur lawyer, he’s lead attorney in the state-level challenge to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban that includes some gunstocks.

Latest humorous marketing

For years, La-Z-Boy has given its various chairs and couches human names, like “the William” chair or “the Adrianne” sofa.

Now Menards is doing the same but with its freestanding … garages.

In a recent insert were garages named “Oliver” and “Maisie” and “Vivian” and “Beaufort.”

Vivian?

Newest lesser-known must-see

A sculpture park is growing in Bloomington’s warehouse district, just south of downtown, under the Main Street bridge.

The brainchild of Tom Kirk — he's the local “refuse-artist” whose home along Garling Drive in east Bloomington is a have-to-see-to-believe drive-by – the park is growing and now has added a sculptured creation from well-known local artist Herb Eaton.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Stamping Ground, Kentucky

— Utopia, Ohio

— China Grove, North Carolina (with fond memories of a Doobie Brothers song)

Newest learn-something-every-day update

So in Normal, the name of one of its main streets (Beaufort) is pronounced "Byew-fert," but in Beaufort, North Carolina, the town is pronounced "bo-fort," while in Beaufort, South Carolina, it is pronounced "Byew-fert," just like in Normal.

America's next music mecca?

While there's Hollywood, NYC and Nashville, how wild is it that Central Illinois in the last year has supplied, first, Normal's Leah Marlene, made famous in 2022 as a popular finalist on "American Idol," and now also 19-year-old Gina Miles, this season's winner of NBC's "The Voice,” who's from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and recently moved to live with an aunt in California to pursue a music career.

Latest greatest sign

In new Amtrak cars, much like those in airplanes, are restrooms the size of a broom closet, with only one door.

And that’s also what’s humorous: From the inside, it has a very prominent “EXIT” sign, as if the person who entered and all but had to turn sideways to fit somehow also forgot how to leave it.

Or, as one passenger recently put it: “I suppose it’s the result of some safety regulation, but I would hate to have to go out the only other way that things leave that room.”

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our June board of contributors: Kari Ritenour Harms, Flanagan; Diana Stone, Beaufort, South Carolina; Roger Hughes, Anne Schmidt and Roger Miller, Normal; Ruthie Cobb, Jerry Blank, Pamala Eaton and Deanna Clarke, Bloomington.

Close James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, at the 2023 NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, at the NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. lined up to give out scholarships at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. The Bloomington-Normal NAACP held its annual Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships on Saturday, June 3, at the Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Members of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. gave out scholarships at Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Photos: Bloomington-Normal NAACP, other groups present $82K in scholarships The Bloomington-Normal NAACP and a number of other groups handed out over $80,000 in scholarships to recent high-school grads in Bloomington and Normal. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, at the 2023 NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, at the NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. lined up to give out scholarships at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. The Bloomington-Normal NAACP held its annual Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships on Saturday, June 3, at the Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Members of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. gave out scholarships at Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.