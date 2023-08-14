Question: You work at Jeffrey Alans along Towanda Avenue and quickly lunch across the street at LaGondola Spaghetti House. What’s a little weird about that?
Answer: You went out of town for lunch. Jeffrey Alans is in Normal, while LaGondola is Bloomington.
Photos from the ISO's first Sips & Sounds
Dr. Daniel Brownstone, Darrin Burnett, ISO Director of Development; Trevor Orthmann, ISO executive director
Kaitlyn Davis, Melody Lim, Megan Nonnemacher, Debi Kay
Glee Cumboo, Jane Waddock
Lisa Overholser, Abby Clayton, Morgan Brunz
Eric Hansen, Kelly Scheffert, Jen Mroz
Paula Pratt, Peggy Hundley, Kaye Andrews
Mary and John Burns
Herb Eaton, Patricia and Don Schultz, Pam Eaton, Shan Xie
Chris and Larry Eggan, Charlie and Joan Vanden Eynden
Elaine Cousins, Steve and David Green
Marilyn and John Freese
Leanne Forshee, Brandon Weber
ISO Brass Quintet practicing before the show
ISO executive director Trevor Orthmann
ISO Brass Quintet performing at Keg Grove
Valerie and Mike Wyatt
Anita Carney and friends clapping along with the musicians
Paula Deneen enjoying the music
It was a lively and engaged crowd
