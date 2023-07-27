Question: Can you name the specific area on planet Earth where growth of a certain object in a mid-summer time period is so fast, it is one of the leading areas in all the world for such?

Answer: Yes, it is here, during the last two weeks of July, when with good moisture and sunshine, Central Illinois corn grows between 3 and 4 inches A DAY. It is, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department, the fastest growth spurt of any being on the entire planet, superseded only by bamboo and sugar cane. Corn, by the way — as outwardly weird as it might seem — is a grass.