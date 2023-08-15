Question: The Exposition Gardens, in northwest Peoria, is home of the Heart of Illinois Fair. But — true or false — its most famous claim to fame is surely what occurred at the Expo Gardens Opera House back on March 10, 1968.
Answer: That’s true. One of the biggest British rock bands of all time is The Who, and it’s the Expo Gardens where The Who first appeared in America 55 years ago. For a video of the event — and The Who destroying their instruments — Google “The Who Peoria.”
Photos from the ISO's first Sips & Sounds
Dr. Daniel Brownstone, Darrin Burnett, ISO Director of Development; Trevor Orthmann, ISO executive director
Kaitlyn Davis, Melody Lim, Megan Nonnemacher, Debi Kay
Glee Cumboo, Jane Waddock
Lisa Overholser, Abby Clayton, Morgan Brunz
Eric Hansen, Kelly Scheffert, Jen Mroz
Paula Pratt, Peggy Hundley, Kaye Andrews
Mary and John Burns
Herb Eaton, Patricia and Don Schultz, Pam Eaton, Shan Xie
Chris and Larry Eggan, Charlie and Joan Vanden Eynden
Elaine Cousins, Steve and David Green
Marilyn and John Freese
Leanne Forshee, Brandon Weber
ISO Brass Quintet practicing before the show
ISO executive director Trevor Orthmann
ISO Brass Quintet performing at Keg Grove
Valerie and Mike Wyatt
Anita Carney and friends clapping along with the musicians