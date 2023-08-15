Question: The Exposition Gardens, in northwest Peoria, is home of the Heart of Illinois Fair. But — true or false — its most famous claim to fame is surely what occurred at the Expo Gardens Opera House back on March 10, 1968.

Answer: That’s true. One of the biggest British rock bands of all time is The Who, and it’s the Expo Gardens where The Who first appeared in America 55 years ago. For a video of the event — and The Who destroying their instruments — Google “The Who Peoria.”