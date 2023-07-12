Answer: There are several answers here, all up to debate and local legend. One is that founder Gus Belt, of Bloomington and famously fastidious for detail, theorized the steakburger eater should get a taste of pickle with every bite and that a lengthwise pickle was the only way to accommodate that. The other answer is that he also was highly frugal and discovered it used less cucumber to slice them lengthwise than across the middle.