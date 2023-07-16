Question: A long-standing monument of sorts in Normal is its celebrated Camelback Bridge, a hump-shaped wooden bridge along Virginia Avenue near Linden. Why did the town need a “humped” bridge there in the first place?

Answer: Back in the 1800s, almost all bridges were made of wood and when steam-powered trains passed under the original wood bridge there, the super-heated steam from the engine burned the bottom of the bridge. Thus, the town built a “humped” bridge which at its middle is higher than a more traditional bridge, and the problem was solved.