Question: A long-standing monument of sorts in Normal is its celebrated Camelback Bridge, a hump-shaped wooden bridge along Virginia Avenue near Linden. Why did the town need a “humped” bridge there in the first place? Answer: Back in the 1800s, almost all bridges were made of wood and when steam-powered trains passed under the original wood bridge there, the super-heated steam from the engine burned the bottom of the bridge. Thus, the town built a “humped” bridge which at its middle is higher than a more traditional bridge, and the problem was solved.
The McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted "The Center of it All Welcome Party" at Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall Wednesday to connect young professionals with the Bloomington-Normal business scene.
Photos: Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.

CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
