Question: In Bloomington-Normal, what do streets like Fell, Hovey, Braden, Turner, Fairchild, Ensign, Ashbrook, Ebel, Cook, Bone, Edwards, Felmley, Budig, Reitan, Porter, Tompkins, Hancock, even Archie, all have in common? Answer: They are streets named after people associated with Illinois State University at some point in its 166-year history.
The Illinois State University campus through the years
Air View of east campus complex
1966: This is an air view of the new $8 million east campus complex at Illinois State University. The two 18-story residence halls have a capacity of 1,592 students.
file photo
Dynamax portable telescope
1979: James D. Bailey donated this $1,240 Dynamax portable telescope to the Illinois State University Foundation, explains its use to Dr. Harold J. born, ISU physics department chairman. Physics students will use the instrument to observe stars and planets.
File photo
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
1970: A group of construction workers twice overpowered security police at Illinois State University and raised the flag which had been lowered to half staff Tuesday, the birthday of Malcolm X.
file photo
Golf team
1979: The Decatur connection: Illinois State University's golf team has a Decatur flavor. From left, Jim Bailey of MacArthur, Randy Colter of Stephen Decatur, Tim Lawson of MacArthur and Scott Shelton of MacArthur.
file photo
Horton field house
Illinois State athletic director Burton O'Connor looks over the Horton Field House layout in 1964 before Stephen Decatur High School played Octavia in the sectional basketball tournament.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Illinois State dome
1984: An artist's conception of the planned Illinois State University arena dome. The arena would seat 10,500 for basketball, volleyball and concerts. The processed moved a step closer to reality when the Board of Trustees endorsed the project, subject to approval by the Board of Higher Education.
File photo
Illinois State University football
1990: Illinois State defenders Vander Harris (69), Tom Newberry (25), Hester Williams (73) and Tony Jones (46) celebrate after stopping the Eastern Illinois offense on downs.
file photo
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
1989: Redbird Arena is a 10,200-seat multi-purpose arena located in Normal, on the campus of Illinois State University. Built in 1989, the building is notable for its use of a Teflon-coated roof that gives off a "glow" during night events.
file photo
072021-blm-loc-isunumbers
Reggie the Redbird mascot is shown during an Illinois State University basketball game in 1983.
FILE PHOTO
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
1964: Neither team had scored in first sectional basketball tournament game at Horton Fieldhouse, but Stephen Decatur Reds in white uniforms were driving against Colfax Octavia in game Reds won 71-40. Free throw lanes, center circle and court border are appropriately painted red.
file photo
Student Union
1957: The new Illinois State University Student Union building, originally scheduled for dedication on Founders Day, will be dedicated instead on May 18. It was constructed on a bond revenue basis after 2,300 alumni, faculty members, students and friends contributed $150,000 to start the project. The bonds are to be retired by student fees over a period of years.
file photo
Track and field team
1978: Illinois State University's record setting mile relay team is heading for the national indoor champions in Detroit. From left, Stan Hawkins, Eli Thomas, Dennis Duckworth and Vince Jones.
file photo
