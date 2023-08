Question: Is the average wage in Bloomington and Normal higher or lower than the Illinois average, and how do we rank nationally?

Answer: According to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, the average annual wage in Bloomington is $70,000; in Normal, it’s $61,000; in Illinois (and the highest in the Midwest), it’s $74,750. Meanwhile, the highest average wage in the U.S.: Massachusetts, $76,600, and New York, $74,870; lowest: Mississippi, $45,180, and Arkansas, $48,570.