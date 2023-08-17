Question: A cool story is that the grave of Dorothy Gage — namesake of “Dorothy” in her uncle’s (L. Frank Baum) book, “The Wizard of Oz,” immortalized then by the movie — is in Bloomington’s Evergreen Cemetery. Perhaps a cooler story is who bought the newest headstone at her gravesite. Do you know who that was?

Answer: It was 4-foot-11 Mickey Carroll. Operator of a monument-making company in St. Louis, he came to Bloomington in 1997 and replaced Dorothy’s old, virtually unreadable headstone with a new one. Fifty-eight years earlier than that, Carroll was a lead “munchkin” in the movie “Wizard of Oz,” the one who plays the violin leading “Dorothy” (aka, the late great Judy Garland) on her journey to Emerald City.