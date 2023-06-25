Question: True or false? Illinois was named after the Illinois River, instead of vice versa. (For extra credit, what does the word “Illinois” mean?)

Answer: True. The state was named after the river, dubbed that back in the 1600s by an explorer in this area attempting to map the waterways for the French. The word itself came from the tribe of native Americans he met on its banks and is the pronunciation of the Indian word “illinowok” that means “best people.” (Thanks to reader Barb Maxwell for this fact.)