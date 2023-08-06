Question: If you drive around Normal much, there’s an excellent chance you’ve recently driven on First Street, before its name was changed when the town began to blossom. Is it: (1) Linden Street; (2) Adelaide Street; (3) College Avenue; (4) Vernon Avenue. Answer: It was (4) Vernon Avenue, renamed in honor of Jesse Fell, the town’s founder, and more specifically his wife, Hester Vernon Fell. There’s also a Hester Avenue in Normal that intersects with West Vernon, just west of Fell.
Volunteers fill 4,000 backpacks ahead of annual school supply giveaway for Bloomington-Normal students
Clay Jackson
Photos: 2023 Make Music Normal festival
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!