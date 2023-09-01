Question: In 2022, in a twin city of nearly 135,000 residents, Connect Transit had a ridership of nearly 2 million —1,967,000 riders, to be exact. In 1912, when the population of the Twin Cities was only around 30,000 and instead of buses there were Bloomington and Normal Railway and Light Co. streetcars, how many mass-transit passengers were there in B-N?
Answer: Even if only 30,000 lived in B-N in 1912, ridership of public transit was (not a typo) more than 4.3 million — 4,335,338. That’s according to Bill Kemp, librarian and archivist at the McLean County Museum of History. In fairness, 1912, of course, was before everyone had cars.
