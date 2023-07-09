Question: When are homeless shelters in Bloomington-Normal busiest — during winter when the weather is awful and homeless people need a place to stay, or in summer when the heat indoors can sometime drive people out instead?

Answer: Contrary to conventional wisdom, statistics show shelters are actually busier in B-N during the summer. The reasons are said to be because domestic violence peaks in summer, and landlords and utility companies are more reluctant to evict residents in winter. Also, during a winter, some homeless seek warmer climes and literally move away from Central Illinois.