Question: Parts of Bloomington-Normal got more than 4 inches of rain Saturday, Aug. 5, easily the most rain in one day in B-N in 2023. (1.4 inches on June 30 had been the most.) How unusual is such a rain in August, a month often marked by drought?

Answer: Truth is, August features the year’s heaviest rains. According to NOAA statistics that date back to 1893, 6.1 inches on Aug. 3, 1943, is the most-ever rain in one day in B-N. On Aug. 3, 2001, it rained 5.8 inches. On Aug. 16, 2016, it rained 3.2 inches. On Aug. 12, 1912, it rained 5 inches in two hours and, according to this newspaper’s “How Time Flies” feature, “blew up sewers from the water pressure.” And don’t ask anyone in Gibson City about August rain — on Aug. 12, 2021, it rained 9 inches in six hours, spawning one of the worst floods in Gibson City history.