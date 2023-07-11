Question: Do you know what this summer, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and 601 S. 10th St. in downstate Mount Vernon, a town of 14,600 along Interstate 57, have in common?

Answer: It was 60 years ago this summer that an unknown rock ‘n’ roll musician named George Harrison — on a vacation from England with his brother to visit a sister who lived in southern Illinois — went to Fenton Music Store at 10th and Virginia in Mount Vernon (it’s an auto mechanics shop today) and bought a Rickenbacker 425 guitar. It was the guitar that only months later would be used by George to record The Beatles’ first big hit, “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and then appear on TV’s hugely popular “Ed Sullivan Show.” Recently, that very guitar was hung among a Beatles memorabilia display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.