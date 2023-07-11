Question: Do you know what this summer, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and 601 S. 10th St. in downstate Mount Vernon, a town of 14,600 along Interstate 57, have in common?
Answer: It was 60 years ago this summer that an unknown rock ‘n’ roll musician named George Harrison — on a vacation from England with his brother to visit a sister who lived in southern Illinois — went to Fenton Music Store at 10th and Virginia in Mount Vernon (it’s an auto mechanics shop today) and bought a Rickenbacker 425 guitar. It was the guitar that only months later would be used by George to record The Beatles’ first big hit, “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and then appear on TV’s hugely popular “Ed Sullivan Show.” Recently, that very guitar was hung among a Beatles memorabilia display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
🎆 From the Archives: Fourth of July in Central Illinois
State Rep. Dan Brady during Fourth of July Parade in Downs
Tim Phillips of Lincoln walks with American flag
Annual parades with local school bands
Captain Rat greets fans at Normal's Fairview Park
Fireworks Displays
Youngsters perform during "Celebrate America"
Organizers hope to repeat the event every Fourth of July
The McManus family celebrated the Fourth
Sites for Sounds
Fourth full of fun options
Fourth of July marked by OpSail 2000
Fourth of July to be given gay observance
A park celebration for the Fourth of July
Matt Hedeman showed his colors during Fourth of July Parade