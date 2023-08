Question: In which month of the year will you have the hardest time finding a seat at a Bloomington-Normal restaurant? (1) July; (2) December; (3) August; (4) June.

Answer: If you believe Restaurant Business magazine, which keeps track of such, it’s (3) August. Theoretically, the stress of the back-to-school rush and not wanting to cook when it’s hot forces us to dine out more often this month.