Question: June has forever been known as the month famous for brides and weddings in Illinois. Does that remain true? Answer: A June bride is apparently no longer a tradition. Over the past few years, according to the website, weddingwire.com, the first three weekends of October have become the most popular times in a year to wed in Illinois, followed by September. Then finally comes June, followed by May and August.
Volunteers fill 4,000 backpacks ahead of annual school supply giveaway for Bloomington-Normal students
Clay Jackson
Photos: 2023 Make Music Normal festival
