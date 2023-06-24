Question: Pat Robertson, the religious broadcast host of TV's "700 Club," media mogul, Southern Baptist minister and 1988 U.S. presidential candidate, died last week at age 93. Was Robertson ever in B-N?

Answer: Twice. As founder of the Christian Coalition, Robertson was a guest at a 1990 fundraiser in the Hawthorne Hills home of Sandra and John Parrott, a prominent McLean County Republican. During his presidential run two years earlier, he was in town when the Christian Conservatives of McLean County hosted an event at Illinois State University the weekend before the Illinois Primary. More than 1,600 attended that event.