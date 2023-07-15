Question: It’s been nicely warm this summer season, and thus your air conditioning has become one of your best friends. Do you know what happened in B-N 88 years ago today? Answer: Believe it or not, on July 15, 1936, back when air conditioning was still a foreign-language term and oscillating fans, open windows and diving into a lake were only a respite, the temperature reached 114 degrees, the hottest it has ever been in B-N. That day in 1936 capped 12 straight days in which the temperature hit 104 degrees or more.
The McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted "The Center of it All Welcome Party" at Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall Wednesday to connect young professionals with the Bloomington-Normal business scene.
Photos: Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal CornBelters on Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!