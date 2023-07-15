Question: It’s been nicely warm this summer season, and thus your air conditioning has become one of your best friends. Do you know what happened in B-N 88 years ago today?

Answer: Believe it or not, on July 15, 1936, back when air conditioning was still a foreign-language term and oscillating fans, open windows and diving into a lake were only a respite, the temperature reached 114 degrees, the hottest it has ever been in B-N. That day in 1936 capped 12 straight days in which the temperature hit 104 degrees or more.