Question: Needless to say, State Farm today has millions of office desks and chairs all across America. But can you name where its first desk and chair were purchased?
Answer: State Farm founder G.J. Mecherle walked into a retail business at 207 E. Washington St. in downtown Bloomington back in 1922 and at the Paxton’s store there, bought the very first desk and chair, then soon returned to buy another desk and chair for an office assistant. Paxton’s, an office supply store, thrived for 91 years, largely because of its association with State Farm, finally closing in 2005 because the insurance giant had moved most of its corporate business to Bloomington’s east-side headquarters.
