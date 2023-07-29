Question: A thunderstorm that rumbled across Central Illinois 60 years ago this spring ultimately made history in what way?
Answer: It was on the afternoon of April 9, 1953, in an office in Urbana where a new-fangled contraption called a radio detection and ranging device (later shortened to "radar") picked up the very first radar-recorded thunderstorm. And the rest is history.
