Question: True or false? Not many can walk on water, but this marks the 35th anniversary of many people walking across Lake Bloomington anyway.

Answer: True! The drought during the summer of 1988, during a three-year period of below-average rainfall, caused water levels at the lake to be so low — at some points non-existent — one could literally walk across it. Lawn watering was outlawed; homeowners were not allowed to fill swimming pools; police were handing out citations; and angers so flared, the Bloomington mayor even accused an alderwoman, despite lobbying hard for water conservation, of nonetheless secretly filling her own home’s swimming pool.