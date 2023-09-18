Question: True or false? You probably don’t think much about that hose on the back of your washing machine, but State Farm does, because so many break or leak and lead to a homeowner’s claim.
Answer: That’s true. Amazingly, the insurer pays out in excess of $150 million a year in faulty washing machine hose claims, according to insurance statistics.
Who was there? Illinois Symphony Orchestra New York, New York Gala
Gala Chairs Duane and Carolyn Yockey
Honoree Roger Hunt looks on as his daughter Christy Markle (left) hugs Jan Wohlwend
Guests were treated to several ISO performances throughout the night under the direction of Jacobsen Woollen.
Connie Stanczak, Karen DeAngelis, Deb West, Julie Dobski, Beth Wakefield
Cathy Wentworth and Marlene Dietz volunteer at the Grab N Go gift card table.
Heather and Matthew Hofert
Sue Seibring, Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas
Cheryl and Mike Whelan, David and Lisa Dunn
Philip and Kathy French, Dr. Tom Nielsen, Dr. Kathy Bohn, Fran and Herm Brandeau
Andrew and Rachel Bond, Nephele Delis
Michael and Valerie Wyatt
Stephen and Sarah Pilcher, Betty and Will Scanlon
Jan Wohlwend (right) congratulates Symphony Honoree Roger Hunt
Troy and Jeannine Tomlinson
Troy Tomlinson, Bob Dobski
Terry Huff, Kevin Birlingmair, Dennis Wentworth
Jenny Jacobs, Gerry Smith
Nancy Cremer, Tammy Fahling, Mellissa Wahl
Rini Stoltz, Elaine Cousins
Trevor Orthmann, Carolyn Yockey
Kim Schoenbein, Karen DeAngelis, Julie Dobski, Tracy Patkunas
Jacobsen Woollen conducts the ISO musicians
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!