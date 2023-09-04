Question: Can you name the everyday word you see almost every time you go out to eat that was “invented” in Bloomington?

Answer: The word “cheeseburger” was first used in Bloomington, by Steak ‘n Shake founder Gus Belt, who also created the word “steakburger.” According to the book “Selling Steakburgers: The Growth of a Corporate Culture,” Belt even trademarked the words.