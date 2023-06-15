Question: Inflation shows up in more than just grocery prices and home sales. For example, to resurface 20.3 miles of streets in Bloomington in 2010, it cost the city $2.95 million, or about $146,000 per mile. What was that up to by 2022?

Answer: In 2022, according to city records, to resurface 19.6 miles of Bloomington roads, it cost $6.73 million, or $343,000 per mile, or three times more the cost than only 12 years earlier. More amazing: In 1995, city records show the city resurfaced 17.4 miles and listed the cost at only $627,080, or about $36,040 per mile.