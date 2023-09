Question: Can you name where in Illinois is the Paul Simon Freeway, the Vince Demuzio Expressway, the Adlai E. Stevenson Expressway and the Barack Obama Presidential Expressway?

Answer: You can if you simply say “Interstate 55.” That’s all the names it has in Illinois, between the Poplar Street Bridge in East St. Louis, through Lincoln, Bloomington-Normal and Pontiac, up to Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.