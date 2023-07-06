Question: Can you name the 275-pound wannabe Illinois State University offensive lineman whose ineffectiveness at the position ultimately led him to pursue other interests in life?

Answer: John Malkovich, from Benton, enrolled at ISU in 1972 with an interest in ISU football. But because he wasn’t quick enough, he eventually chose theater instead. Now 69, a veteran of more than 100 movies, two Academy Award nominations and three Golden Globes — and even 1999’s award-winning movie entitled ‘Being John Malkovich” — it would appear Malkovich made the correct decision on a career out of football.