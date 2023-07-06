Question: Can you name the 275-pound wannabe Illinois State University offensive lineman whose ineffectiveness at the position ultimately led him to pursue other interests in life?
Answer: John Malkovich, from Benton, enrolled at ISU in 1972 with an interest in ISU football. But because he wasn’t quick enough, he eventually chose theater instead. Now 69, a veteran of more than 100 movies, two Academy Award nominations and three Golden Globes — and even 1999’s award-winning movie entitled ‘Being John Malkovich” — it would appear Malkovich made the correct decision on a career out of football.
🎆 From the Archives: Fourth of July in Central Illinois
State Rep. Dan Brady during Fourth of July Parade in Downs
Tim Phillips of Lincoln walks with American flag
Annual parades with local school bands
Captain Rat greets fans at Normal's Fairview Park
Fireworks Displays
Youngsters perform during "Celebrate America"
Organizers hope to repeat the event every Fourth of July
The McManus family celebrated the Fourth
Sites for Sounds
Fourth full of fun options
Fourth of July marked by OpSail 2000
Fourth of July to be given gay observance
A park celebration for the Fourth of July
Matt Hedeman showed his colors during Fourth of July Parade