Question: Which is more expensive — an ounce of blood at a Twin City hospital, an ounce of $3.50 a gallon gasoline, an ounce of printer ink from any retail office store, or an ounce of imported Dom Perignon champagne at a B-N spirits store?

Answer: No contest. It’s that printer ink. Gasoline is about 3 cents an ounce; an ounce of $200 Dom is valued at $7.87; human blood is listed at $17.27 an ounce. Meanwhile, the average ink cartridge is priced as containing ink at about $25 an ounce, although it can reportedly go as high as $95 an ounce, depending on the company and printer.