Question: In the 1940s and the World War II era, what was considered "family fun" and the "American Way" in Bloomington-Normal? (1) going to church together; (2) having dinner as a family each night; (3) regularly drinking beer together.
Answer: All of those. National Wines & Liquors, along Empire Street until the 1990s, ran an entire series of ads in this paper back in 1941 to promote "family beer drinking."
Who was there? Faith in Action Lunch
Daren Bachman, Julie Holliday, Faith in Action Executive Director Darla Heath
