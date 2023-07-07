Question: In 1963, 8% of homes in Illinois were “two-income.” But that obviously has changed. What percentage of women in the Land of Lincoln are employed out of the home today?

Answer: Today, only 60 years later, 84% of women in Illinois — easily 4 out of every 5 — now have “outside” jobs, according to the U.S. Census Abstract. Of all the life changes since the 1950s, women in the workforce is surely one of the biggest.