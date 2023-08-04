Question: Travel adviser and website Fodors.com has come out with its 2023 Ten Unexpected Cities In The U.S. With A Surprisingly Good Food Scene list. Do you know them?

Answer: According to Fodors, it’s Tallahassee and South Walton, Florida; Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Bozeman, Montana; Birmingham, Alabama … and, Bloomington-Normal. Of us it says: "Bloomington, along with its sister city of Normal, has always been known as a university town with both Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan there. But as the town grows and expands, so does the culinary scene with many different cuisines taking root. With Korean, Indian, Mexican, Thai, and everything in between, it is the place to go in Illinois for a laid-back culinary adventure."