Question: Can you name the top five cities in downstate Illinois to play golf, based on statistics gathered by Golf Digest magazine?
Answer: Bloomington-Normal, the Quad Cities, Peoria-Pekin, Decatur, Champaign-Urbana.
Tags
- Politics
- Transportation
- Aviation
- Technical Terminology
- Botany
- Agriculture
- University
- Education
- Hydrography
- Sports
- Circus
- Entertainment
- Armed Forces
- Film Industry
- Medicine
- Singing
- Tv Broadcasting
- American Football
- School Systems
- Postal Service
- Job Market
- Finance
- The Economy
- Business
- Meteorology
- Golf
- Libraries
- Linguistics
- Astronomy
- Media And Communication
- Trade
- Zoology
- Biology
- Gastronomy
- Restaurant Industry
- Roads And Traffic
- Sociology
- Marketing
- Advertising
- Public Administration
- Basketball
- Insurance Industry
- History
- Law
- Food
- Athletics
- Geography
- Motor Vehicles
- Construction Industry
- Games And Toys
- Crime
- Watercraft And Nautical Navigation
- Statistics
- Ornithology
- Ethnology
- Police
- Criminal Law
- Security And Public Safety
- Beauty Products
- Jewelry
- Photography
- Music
- Radio Broadcasting
- Architecture
- Baseball
- Revenue Services
- Softball
- Legislation
- Journalism
- Computer Science
- Internet
- Zootechnics
- Literature
- Theatre
- Swimming
- Atomic Physics
- Energy
- Hospitals
- Banking
- Electronics
- Printing
- Chemistry
- Telecommunications
- Mechanics
- Electrotechnics
- Geology
- Mathematics
- Electricity
- Equitation
- Textiles
- Equestrian Sports
- Air Travel
- Ethics
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
BILL FLICK
Columnist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today