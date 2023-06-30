Question: Bloomington-based State Farm celebrated its 100th birthday in 2022. But rather quietly, another company — not as well-known as State Farm but another popular business in the Twin Cities — opened 48 days before State Farm and remains open today. Can you name it?

Answer: It’s the Emmett-Scharf Electric Co., the electrical contractors these days at 2438 S. Main in Bloomington. Back on April 20, 1922, Fred Emmett and Ed Scharf formed the company, to do work in a new age of increasing electrical use and then also to sell appliances and fixtures for home, office or factory. In 1963, the company's own foreman electrician, George Johnston, bought out the business and his family has continued on with its residential, commercial and industrial electrical work, managed today by Rich Johnston.