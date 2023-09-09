Question: Three well-known colleges in Illinois began their football days here, playing their first football games in Bloomington-Normal. Can you name them? Answer: As you might figure, Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan played their first football games in B-N. Perhaps more surprising: The University of Illinois played its first football game in B-N, too. That was in 1890 and the Illini lost to Illinois Wesleyan, 16-0. Later that season, Illinois won its first-ever game. The Illini beat IWU, 12-6, in a game played in Champaign. Meantime, IWU begins its 136th season of football today, one of the oldest programs in the Midwest.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul at the Bloomington Labor day parade
Clay Jackson
Photos: Bloomington Labor Day Parade 2023
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
