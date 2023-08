Question: In Mason County is the Central Illinois town of Havana. Can you name what town is just northwest of Havana?

Answer: It’s Cuba, the country whose capital is Havana. Is that great geography or what?!? As an aside, the Havana in Illinois is one of the oldest areas in America and, near the Native American burial ground known as the Dickson Mounds, is believed to have been a major ancient settlement 2,000 years ago.