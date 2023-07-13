Question: The July 4 edition of the New York Times featured a full-page photo and story on Emily Riehl, a Johns Hopkins University mathematician, author and noted mathematics authority who has contributed to the “higher category theory” and “homotropy theory” and most recently has been using an experimental “proof assistant software program that verifies a mathematical proof's reasoning." Can you name the place where she learned all this?
Answer: It started at University High in Normal, where she graduated in 2002. That’s before she moved on to Harvard University. “Emily was astonishingly gifted,” says Doug Hesse, these days a professor at University of Denver who 20 years ago was at Illinois State University when Emily Riehl also was a classmate and friend of his son’s.
