Answer: According to the book “Beyond The Hundredth Meridian,” it was named after Emma Dean Powell (1835-1924), a botanist who lived in Bloomington with her husband, John Wesley Powell, when he was on the faculty at both Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State universities. That’s before Powell left B-N in 1869 to explore the West on a river trip of the Colorado River, making the first government-sponsored exploration of what became known as the Grand Canyon and, in the process, also naming many of the summits, including after his wife. (A statue of the one-armed John Wesley Powell is in IWU’s Ames Library.)