Question: Millions, perhaps billions, of miles of chain-link fence exist across America. Can you name where the very first commercially manufactured chain-link fence appeared in the U.S.? Answer: It was in Goodfield, the town along Interstate 74 between Bloomington and Peoria. That’s where in 1897, a company founded by Sam, Tim and John Hohulin, sons of Gottlieb Hohulin, a German immigrant and weaver of fine jacquard fabrics, filled their first fence order for 396 feet of 48-inch-high fence with one gate, to encircle a home near Goodfield. With an invoice for $26.90, it made American history for the Hohulin Brothers Fence Co.
Volunteers fill 4,000 backpacks ahead of annual school supply giveaway for Bloomington-Normal students
Clay Jackson
Photos: 2023 Make Music Normal festival
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
