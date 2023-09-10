Question: Can you name the American city where you can get your “best bang for the buck” on a college education in the Midwest? Answer: If you believe Washington Monthly’s annual ranking, it’s Bloomington-Normal. The ranking — of “how well a university can help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices” — lists Illinois Wesleyan as 19th best buy in the Midwest and Illinois State at 23. (Thanks to Greg Koos for the fact.)
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul at the Bloomington Labor day parade
Clay Jackson
Photos: Bloomington Labor Day Parade 2023
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
