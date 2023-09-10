Question: Can you name the American city where you can get your “best bang for the buck” on a college education in the Midwest?

Answer: If you believe Washington Monthly’s annual ranking, it’s Bloomington-Normal. The ranking — of “how well a university can help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices” — lists Illinois Wesleyan as 19th best buy in the Midwest and Illinois State at 23. (Thanks to Greg Koos for the fact.)