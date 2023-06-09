Question: NBC’s Chuck Todd has announced he is leaving as host of the timeless “Meet the Press” to spend more time with family and focus on long-form projects, like documentary series and documentary dramas. How could that involve Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: If Todd, 51, ever does a documentary on his own family and successful menswear stores, he’ll come to Bloomington for a story on Marben’s, a popular store along Front Street from the 1940s until the 1970s, operated by Ben and Dorothy Bernstein, his maternal grandparents. “My mom (Lois) once worked at Marben’s,” says Chuck Todd. The Marben’s owners themselves — Todd’s grandfather, Ben, and great uncle, Marty (thus Marben’s), who co-ran the store along later with another brother, Eddie — are buried in the Jewish Cemetery at Morris and Greenwood in Bloomington.