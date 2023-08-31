Question: All those “Jake At State Farm” ads and State Farm banners in stadiums and arenas across America can add up. How much did the Bloomington-based company spend on advertising in 2022?

Answer: According to Crain’s Chicago Business, State Farm shelled out $1.01 billion on advertising last year. That’s down from $1.07 billion in 2021 and its record high of $1.21 billion in 2019. For the record, the biggest spender, Progressive, spent far more than State Farm in 2022, a record $1.73 billion on advertising.