Question: True or false? When in the 1930s it was transformed from rolling rural fields with a meandering creek and the land on which formerly sat a popular brewery, Highland Park Golf Course in Bloomington was specifically called that because it was “the highest place to play golf in all of Illinois.” Answer: That’s true. At nearly 850 feet above sea level, that was its claim in the 1930s, and, according to this newspaper, golfers flocked to play the course. An irony today is that two other golf courses in Bloomington-Normal alone have holes that are higher in elevation than Highland Park: Ironwood Golf Course in northeast Normal and Bloomington’s Prairie Vista, to Highland’s south and west.
Photos: State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring
Ali Schrock tees off on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring. Schrock won the age 18-22 girls division, breaking the tournament scoring record set in 2013 with a two-day total of 141.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bradley University's Allison Pacocha, of Eureka, prepares to tee off on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Illinois State University's Dani Grace Schrock prepares to tee off on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring. Schrock finished second to her sister Ali.
Illinois State University's Dani Grace Schrock hits on the fairway on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Illinois State University's Dani Grace Schrock putts near the green on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Illinois State University's Dani Grace Schrock lines up a putt on the green on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Kayla Sayyalinh tees off on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Kayla Sayyalinh plays the first hole on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Kristin Grabow plays the first hole on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Kristin Grabow plays the first hole on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Lexi Onsrud plays the first hole on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Bloomington's Mackenzie Biggs plays the first hole on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Bloomington's Mackenzie Biggs plays the first hole on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Bloomington's Reagan Kennedy plays the first hole on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Bloomington's Reagan Kennedy plays the first hole on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Reece Clark tees off on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
Reece Clark tees off on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring.
