Question: True or false? When in the 1930s it was transformed from rolling rural fields with a meandering creek and the land on which formerly sat a popular brewery, Highland Park Golf Course in Bloomington was specifically called that because it was “the highest place to play golf in all of Illinois.”

Answer: That’s true. At nearly 850 feet above sea level, that was its claim in the 1930s, and, according to this newspaper, golfers flocked to play the course. An irony today is that two other golf courses in Bloomington-Normal alone have holes that are higher in elevation than Highland Park: Ironwood Golf Course in northeast Normal and Bloomington’s Prairie Vista, to Highland’s south and west.